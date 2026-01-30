BankFirst Capital Corporation Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - BankFirst Capital Corporation (BFCC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.16 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $7.66 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $41.68 million from $34.16 million last year.

BankFirst Capital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.16 Mln. vs. $7.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $41.68 Mln vs. $34.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.