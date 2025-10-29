BankFirst Capital Corporation Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - BankFirst Capital Corporation (BFCC) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.20 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $6.36 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.2% to $42.84 million from $33.41 million last year.

BankFirst Capital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.20 Mln. vs. $6.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $42.84 Mln vs. $33.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.