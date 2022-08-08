BankFinancial's (NASDAQ:BFIN) Dividend Will Be $0.10

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 26th of August. The dividend yield will be 4.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

BankFinancial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

BankFinancial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 68%, which means that BankFinancial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 91.8%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 37% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:BFIN Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

BankFinancial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

BankFinancial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BankFinancial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in BankFinancial stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

