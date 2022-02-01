BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 25th of February. This means the annual payment is 3.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

BankFinancial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, BankFinancial was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 120% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 74% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NasdaqGS:BFIN Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.6% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See BankFinancial's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. BankFinancial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.1% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BankFinancial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

