BankFinancial (BFIN) Up 5.4% as it Expands Buyback Authorization

Shares of BankFinancial Corporation BFIN gained 5.4%, following the announcement of an increase in the company’s share repurchase authorization. The company announced that its board of directors has once again approved an increase in the number of shares that may be repurchased under the current buyback plan by 900,000 shares.



On Apr 19, 2021, the company announced an increase in the number of shares authorized for repurchase under the current plan by 250,000 shares. Also, it extended the expiry date of the share buyback plan from Apr 30, 2021, to Nov 15, 2021.



Now, following the latest increase, the total number of shares available for repurchase as of Jun 24, 2021, is 999,661 shares.



BankFinancial has also been paying a regular quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share for a long time now. The latest dividend was paid out on May 28, 2021.



Considering last day’s closing price, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 3.48%.



Supported by decent earnings growth and a solid liquidity position, BankFinancial is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities in the future. Through this, it will keep enhancing shareholder value.



So far this year, shares of the company have gained 31% compared with 26.9% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

Currently, BankFinancial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Share Buybacks Announced by Other Finance Companies

In June, Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM announced the renewal of its share buyback plan, per which, it can repurchase shares worth up to $20 million.



In April 2021, Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $13.5 million worth of common shares. Also, UMB Financial Corporation UMBF approved a repurchase plan to buy back up to 2 million shares.

