BankFinancial (BFIN) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

BankFinancial (BFIN) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $9.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The Federal Reserve signaled end of the current rate cycle and kept the interest rates unchanged at 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% at the end of two-day FOMC meeting. The central bank also indicated 75 basis points cut in rates by 2024-end. These developments attributed to bullish investor sentiments as high funding costs being faced by banks will likely come down somewhat next year, thus support net interest income and margin. Thus, the BFIN stock moved higher.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%. Revenues are expected to be $14.4 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BankFinancial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BFIN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BankFinancial belongs to the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Another stock from the same industry, Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), closed the last trading session 6% higher at $6.16. Over the past month, CFFN has returned 7%.

For Capitol Federal , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.07. This represents a change of -41.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Capitol Federal currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.