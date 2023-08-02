Bankfinancial (BFIN) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from the latest reported closing price of 8.97 / share.

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankfinancial. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFIN is 0.09%, an increase of 59.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 6,966K shares. The put/call ratio of BFIN is 5.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

M3F holds 1,261K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 731K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 645K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 558K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 30.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 328K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bankfinancial Background Information

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan and deposit customers on a regional or national basis.

