The IPO market is having its busiest August in seven years with 16 companies coming public this month. IPO proceeds total $7.0 billion, the most ever raised in the month of August.



Key Takeaways



The typically-slow August has remained active; busiest August since 2013

Driven by soaring IPO returns, the upcoming US election, and quarantine orders

IPO activity should finally slow down in the coming two weeks



August is traditionally a slow month in capital markets, as investors and bankers take time off; on average, August accounts for just 8% of IPOs in the first eight months, but this year it should produce at least 15% of IPOs to date. With international travel restrictions in place, investment bankers have been standing on call to handle the steady flow of deals.



After the widespread market shutdown in the spring...



The article Bankers without vacations: The 2020 IPO market posts busiest August since 2013 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



