Bankers fall under China’s offshore shadow

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shadow of Beijing’s extraterritorial regulatory ambitions has fallen over investment banks. New draft rules by the securities watchdog require foreign financial institutions and law firms that help Chinese companies sell shares overseas to register and submit annual reports.

The rules are part of a Christmas holiday package that requires Chinese companies to get clearance from at least four regulators before running an initial public offering in New York or Hong Kong. The consequences of not playing along look serious. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said if it finds the contents of filing materials contradictory, inconsistent, or unclear, or if it detects a failure to report or explain “important matters in a timely manner”, in addition to punishing the company, the foreign institutions involved could be locked out of working on Chinese overseas IPOs for a year.

A related draft document issued by the country’s cabinet on the subject is more sobering. It lays out six scenarios in which a Chinese company is not allowed to float overseas: “national security” risk is one, and another is unspecified “other conditions”. In short, regulators can block whatever they want. Offending bankers involved in such attempted listings could be permanently banned from offshore IPO work, face up to 2 million yuan ($314,000) in fines plus possible criminal charges.

Some bankers who spoke to Reuters seemed blasé about the new paperwork requirements. Indeed, whereas cybersecurity officials were incensed that ride-sharing champion Didi was able to list in the United States over their objections, the new regime requires advance clearance. So if an investment bank helps a Chinese company prepare overseas listing materials, but the relevant bureaus say no, the process stops there and no harm done. But Beijing might still call foul. China International Capital Corporation, for example, is in hot water for helping computer giant Lenovo try to list on Shanghai’s STAR board for innovative startups. The application was withdrawn, but the CSRC accused CICC bankers of lack of judgement.

The banks that signed off on Didi’s New York IPO, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan, will be watching closely to see if CICC’s punishment is left at a reprimand.

Chinese U.S. IPOs have dried up since June, Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data. Assuming they resume, bankers will have to be more careful when deciding which companies to work with.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Dec. 24 proposed rules on overseas listings that include a requirement that banks managing a Chinese firm's offshore listing register with the regulator. Foreign banks will also have to file annual reports that detail the offshore listings of Chinese companies that they worked on during the year.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum)

