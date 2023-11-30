Bankers Confirm: Business Loans Now Tougher To Get, Pricier For Small Biz Owners

New data shows how much tougher it’s getting for small businesses to borrow money, as interest rates remain high and banks tighten their lending standards.

Banks have approved a smaller share of small business loan applications over the past year and approvals by credit unions have sunk to an all-time low, according to a new report from small business funding platform Biz2Credit.

And the loans that small business owners do get are costing them more. More than 40% of senior loan officers surveyed by the Federal Reserve in October reported increases in the cost of small business credit lines, as well as higher premiums for riskier loans, over the past few months.

In addition, interest rates are up sharply. The average rate paid on a short-term loan for the month was 9.1%, according to the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB. It was 6.7% a year ago.

“It’s certainly getting more expensive” for small business borrowers, says Holly Wade, executive director of the NFIB Research Center. “They’re having to make some decisions they otherwise might not have had to about how to finance projects.”

Lenders Pull Back, Citing Economy

Big banks approved just 13% of small business loan applications in October, the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index shows. That’s down from 14.7% a year earlier, and 28% in October 2019, just a few months before the start of the pandemic.

The approval rate for small banks was just under 20%, down from more than 50% pre-pandemic. Credit unions approved 19.8% of the small business loan applications they received in October.

Small business lending wasn’t down across the board, however. The survey found slight upticks in the approval rates for institutional lenders and alternative lenders not licensed as banks or credit unions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve survey of senior loan officers showed more than 30% of banks have tightened their standards for approving small business loans in recent months, blaming the economy and a reduced tolerance for risk.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that more than half of banks reported weaker demand for small business loans over the past few months.

What Can Small Business Owners Do?

While small business lending is tightening, there is still hope for owners who can’t find the financing they want, says Wade. “Form a relationship with a banker who is specific to small business lending,” she advises, and talk about what it would take to secure a loan, or what other options might be available.

“Having those discussions with their bank are hugely helpful, and I think for many owners, not conversations they would immediately think of having,” Wade adds.

Business owners who can’t qualify for a traditional bank or credit union loan might want to consider alternative options, such as online lenders, peer-to-peer lending, merchant cash advances or invoice factoring. But some of these methods come with higher interest rates or other risks, so it’s important to understand the terms of the agreement before you proceed.

