Bankers ‘bombard’ Guyana with financing plans as oil boom begins -finance minister

Bankers are "bombarding" Guyana with offers of financing backed by future oil production, the finance minister told Reuters, but the South American nation is rejecting the proposals to avoid the excessive borrowing that has plagued other oil producers.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.