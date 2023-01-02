Banker Jason Moo to be Bank of Singapore's new chief executive

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - One of Asia's largest private banks, Bank of Singapore, has appointed Jason Moo, formerly of wealth manager Julius Baer, as its new chief executive from March 6, the bank said on Tuesday.

Part of Singapore's second-biggest listed lender OCBC OCBC.SI, the bank said Moo would succeed Bahrin Shaari, who retired on December 31 after 13 years with it.

"Having worked in top global financial markets, Jason will bring a unique set of skills and perspectives," its chairman, Lai Teck Poh, said in a statement.

The appointment comes at a time of growing competition in Asia's private banking industry as global wealth management firms battle to expand their share in a fast-growing market.

Bank of Singapore had total assets under management of $109 billion by Sept. 30 last year.

In December, Zurich-based Julius Baer said Moo would leave his role as head of private banking for Southeast Asia. Moo was also manager of its Singapore branch.

Prior to joining Julius Baer in 2020, Moo worked at Goldman Sachs for more than two decades, most recently as its Singapore chief executive and head of Southeast Asia and Australia for private wealth management.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.