Bank7 Renews Stock Buyback Program For 750,000 Shares

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN), on Monday announced that its board has approved a two-year renewal of the company's stock repurchase program, allowing for the purchase of up to 750,000 shares of outstanding common stock, which are currently available under the plan.

The company said that the shares may be repurchased at management's discretion through open market or negotiated transactions, with repurchased shares added to the treasury for general corporate purposes, including equity plan use.

Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO stated that the renewal reflects the company's commitment to capital management and maximizing shareholder value as it continues to deliver strong earnings and maintain robust capital levels.

In the pre-market trading, Bank7 is 1.04% higher at $49.41 on the Nasdaq.

