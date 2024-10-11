News & Insights

BSVN

Bank7 Q3 Net Profit Surges; Results Top Estimates

October 11, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) reported Friday that net income for the third quarter increased to $11.78 billion or $1.24 per share from $7.85 billion or $0.85 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was nil in the third quarter, compared to $4.16 million last year.

Net Interest Income grew to $21.22 billion from $20.75 million last year, and total noninterest income increased to $3.68 million from $1.01 million last year. The Street expected revenues of $23.3 billion for the quarter.

