Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) will increase its dividend on the 7th of January to US$0.12. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bank7's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Bank7's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bank7 Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:BSVN Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.40 to US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Bank7's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, Bank7 has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Bank7's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bank7 that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

