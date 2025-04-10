BANK7 Earnings Results: $BSVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANK7 ($BSVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $22,600,000, missing estimates of $23,034,323 by $-434,323.
BANK7 Insider Trading Activity
BANK7 insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L TRAVIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,662,446.
- HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683
- DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191
BANK7 Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of BANK7 stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 164,249 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,663,858
- INVESCO LTD. added 91,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,291,413
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 88,243 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,418
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 73,100 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,410,845
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,080,318
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 19,199 shares (+91.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $895,825
- INSPIRE INVESTING, LLC added 19,148 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $893,445
