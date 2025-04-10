BANK7 Earnings Results: $BSVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANK7 ($BSVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $22,600,000, missing estimates of $23,034,323 by $-434,323.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BSVN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BANK7 Insider Trading Activity

BANK7 insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L TRAVIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,662,446 .

. HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683

DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BANK7 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of BANK7 stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.