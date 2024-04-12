Bank7 Corp. Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) reported first quarter net income of $11.3 million compared to $9.6 million, last year, an increase of 17.50%. Earnings per share was $1.21 compared to $1.04, an increase of 16.35%. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $22.01 million from $20.01 million, last year. Total noninterest income increased to $2.01 million from $672 thousand. Analysts on average had estimated $25.05 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

