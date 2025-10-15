Bank7 Corp. Q3 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.84 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $11.78 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $23.03 million from $21.22 million last year.

Bank7 Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

