Bank7 Corp. Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Thursday reported a profit of $11.11 million or $1.16 per share for the second quarter, lower than $11.52 million or $1.23 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 3 analysts expected earnings of $1 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income rose to $21.74 million from $21.23 million last year.

