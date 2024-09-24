Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bank7 (BSVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank7 is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BSVN has moved about 41.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bank7 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.9%.

Over the past three months, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, so BSVN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +15.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bank7 and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

