Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Jumps 6.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Bank7 (BSVN) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $23.41. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The performance of banks is expected to have improved in the second quarter on higher rates and rise in loan demand. Also, investors are bullish on the sector, given the expectations of the interest rate hikes this year. This possibly led to the optimistic stance by the investors, which drove Bank7 higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $15.7 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bank7, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BSVN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Bank7 belongs to the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, Professional Holding (PFHD), closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $21.44. Over the past month, PFHD has returned -3.4%.

Professional Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15.6%. Professional Holding currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

