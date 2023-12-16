Bank7 (BSVN) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 31.28

The average one-year price target for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) has been revised to 31.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 29.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from the latest reported closing price of 28.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank7. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 25.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSVN is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 2,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 384K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 314K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 242K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 33.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 38.49% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 161K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texasmetropolitan area, and Kansas. The bank is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. Bank7 intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

