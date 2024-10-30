Bank of Zhengzhou Releases 2024 Q3 Financial Results

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6196) has released an update.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly results for 2024, showing financial data prepared according to international standards. The report covers the performance of the Bank and its subsidiaries over the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Investors and market watchers will find this update crucial for assessing the Bank’s current financial health and potential market movements.

For further insights into HK:6196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.