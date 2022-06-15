Bank WhatsApp crackdown is dilemma for dealmakers

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse has drawn a line in the sand over bankers’ use of encrypted messaging applications like WhatsApp. The $15 billion Swiss lender earlier this year removed its global equity capital markets syndicate head Anthony Kontoleon, a 28-year veteran, for using unapproved communications channels with clients, the Financial Times https://www.ft.com/content/0caa0690-1020-40b8-83bf-1db27afe9ed6 reported. It’s part of a wider regulatory crackdown that last year saw JPMorgan pay a $200 million fine for "widespread" failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps and emails. The U.S. bank now insists that employees use a piece of software called Movius for business communications. The tool can monitor text-based messages and record calls for senior bankers and traders.

The new approach should reassure shareholders that future scandals like Libor rigging are less likely. But it’s hardly ideal for dealmakers, whose clients may be accustomed to quick communication to throw ideas around and build relationships. Chief executive clients might not want their calls with a trusted adviser to be recorded, for fear of it leaking out. That means face-to-face meetings may be the preferred option for candid chats. Banks expense budgets look set to go up. (By Liam Proud)

