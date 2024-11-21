Bank of Tianjin’s Strategic Meeting to Shape Future

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.
Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting on December 11, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors, a change in external auditors, and adjustments to the annual investment and capital replenishment plans. These strategic decisions aim to enhance the company’s governance and financial stability, making it an event of interest for those tracking developments in the financial markets.
