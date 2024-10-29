News & Insights

Bank of Tianjin Reports Steady Growth in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. reported a steady increase in its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2024, with a notable rise in total assets and a boost in key areas of lending, particularly green and innovative enterprise loans. The bank’s strategic focus on enhancing service quality and operational efficiency led to a modest growth in net profit and improvements in asset quality indicators. These developments underscore the bank’s commitment to supporting the real economy while optimizing its financial and market operations.

