Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. to Appoint KPMG as New Auditors

November 20, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. plans to replace its current auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, with KPMG for the 2024 audit, citing current business conditions and future audit needs. The new appointments, pending shareholder approval, align with both domestic and international accounting standards. This strategic move reflects the bank’s focus on aligning its audit services with evolving market demands.

