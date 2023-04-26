News & Insights

Bank stress likely to lead to tighter lending, corporate defaults - BofA credit survey

April 26, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Bank stress will likely be limited to a small number of banks but lead to tighter lending conditions and a pick-up in corporate defaults, a Bank of America April credit investor survey released on Wednesday showed.

The gap between high-yield bonds and government debt has tightened on 63% of days so far in 2023, an all-time record, signalling that credit markets are faring well in face of recent market turmoil, BofA said.

The biggest share of respondents to its latest survey, some 36%, said they expected bank stress to remain confined to small banks with challenged business models, with the United States more vulnerable than Europe given different regulatory supervisions.

However, over 20% said they believed that a credit crunch resulting from the bank stress would lead to a noticeable pick-up in corporate defaults.

UK business insolvencies surged to almost 2,500 in March, the survey noted.

As banks may withdraw from lending to high-risk assets, credit investors did not believe that private credit markets would step in and replace it.

