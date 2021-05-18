Bank Stocks Have Been on a Tear but are Still Value in a Tight Market

As great as this market is for investors, it presents a problem in some ways for those wanting to put new money to work for the long-term in IRAs, 401ks and other retirement accounts. My normal approach when doing that is to put the majority in an index tracker such as QQQ, DIA, or SPY, with a smaller percentage in sectors or individual stocks that have lagged the indices. The theory here is that while low-cost, passive investing is the best strategy for the long term, yields can be juiced a little by counting on an historically observable fact: that stock sectors and styles tend to return to the mean over time, and markets tend to be cyclical.

The problem now is that when you look at charts, there are not many areas of the market that looks like they have really lagged. Until quite recently, the most obvious sector underperformance came in financials. Banks and other financial institutions were devastated by the financial crisis of 2008/9 and ever since have been hampered by the low-rate environment. It has taken a long time for them to even start to catch up, but now the 6-month chart that compares the sector ETF, XLF, to SPY suggests that any value that was there might have gone:

However, if you look at individual stocks in the sector and look beyond the charts, there is still plenty of value to be had, even in high-profile, big banks.

To find value in comparison to the index, you have to look at multiples of earnings, but there is an obvious problem there. P/Es for individual stocks and average P/Es for indices are generally of the trailing variety, expressing the ratio between the stock’s price and the company’s EPS over the last year. Right now, though, that tells us very little because the last year’s earnings were so distorted by the pandemic. You might think that forward P/Es, that use consensus analysts’ estimates for the next year rather than last year’s numbers, are not much better either in real terms given that those estimates are nearly always way off. In this context, though, none of that matter because we aren’t looking at P/Es compared to historical averages. We are simply using them as benchmarks.

The S&P 500 trailing and forward P/Es of 37 and 22.5, respectively may look high, but they are still useful for comparison purposes, and the average trailing P/E for XLF is around 15.5, less than half the multiple of the S&P. So, it is clear that there is still value in the sector, even after the last six months of catching up. Still, that only represents an opportunity if there is reason to believe that stocks will appreciate to close that gap.

Fortunately, there is.

As I said earlier, low rates have been one of the main things holding bank stocks back. To be honest, I don’t expect the Fed to change course any time soon, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that, barring another major setback, they will have to at some point, and that expectation is enough to prompt buying of bank stocks in a forward-looking market. That is why, even though the chart may look like the value has gone from something like JP Morgan Chase (JPM), there is still a lot of upside to the stock over the next year or so.

So, when you are looking for long-term investments in what looks like a fully valued market, banks are worth a look. My favorite play there is the aforementioned JPM, but there are other options too. Citi (C) has underperformed even within the underperforming sector for years, but one could argue that that leaves more upside there than elsewhere, for example, and Bank of America (BAC) can leverage their position as the biggest of the big boys to benefit too.

Whether you buy one or all of the above, or simplify things by going with XLF, or some combination of everything, the point is that banks represent a rare growth opportunity in a market where value is becoming increasingly scarce, and thus can be used as an overweight sector to increase overall returns for long-term investments.

