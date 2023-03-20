SHEL

Bank stocks drag FTSE 100 lower at open as banking crisis jitters persist

March 20, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0802 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.7%, after falling 1% on Friday.

British banks .FTNMX301010 fell 2.9%, extending declines from last week, which was their worst weekly performance in more than a year.

HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L were amongst the top decliners, falling 3.0% and 4.8%, respectively.

UBS UBSG.S agreeing to buy its beleaguered peer Credit Suisse CSGN.S for $3.23 billion on Sunday failed to lift sentiment around the banking sector.

Energy majors Shell SHEL.L and BP BP.L lost 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, while the broader oil and gas index .FTNMX601010 dropped 1.7%, tracking a decline of more than 2% in oil prices. O/R

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC also shed 0.9%.

