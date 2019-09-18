Bank Stocks and Utilities Were The Market's Big Winners Wednesday. That's Just Plain Weird.

Utility stocks rise when yields fall. Banks stocks gain when they rise. They finished as the stock market's top two sectors after the Fed meeting, which really isn’t supposed to happen.

The S&P 500 finished basically flat on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, but two sectors, financial and utilities, stood our for being up a decent amount on the day. And that’s just plain weird.

The S&P 500 Utilities Sector index gained 0.5%, while the S&P 500 Financials Sector index advanced 0.4% even though the S&P 500 rose just 1.03 points to 3006.73 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.28 points, or 0.1%, to 27,147.08. No other sector rose more than 0.1%.

Utilities and financials are not supposed to rise together. Utilities are essentially a yield play. Investors buy them for their hefty dividends and stable business profiles. They do well when growth is slowing and yields are falling. Financials, on the other hand, do best when rates are rising, or at least when the yield curve is steepening, and economic growth is improving. Really, utilities and financials are about as close to polar opposites in the markets as you can get.

And yet they both rose on Wednesday. “Financials and Utilities don’t lead often, especially with both tied to interest rates in opposite ways,” Nomura Instinet’s Frank Cappelleri told Barron’s in an email. “As you know, the price action can (and did) get erratic on FOMC days.”

That banks and other financials would rally makes sense, especially given the fact that the Fed may be done cutting rates. “Banks are rallying because the easing cycle appears to be limited in scope and we can start taking 10Yr yields of 1% off the table,” Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey said in an email.

That’s not true for utilities, however. Their rise made sense when the market initially fell following the Fed’s rate cut—they are defensive after all—but when the market rallied, those gains should have disappeared. That they didn’t appears to suggest that investors aren’t willing to give up their defensiveness just yet.

That’s the battle happening market in a nutshell. Don’t expect both to keep winning.

