Bank staff "in danger" as customers refuse to wear masks in branches, union says

Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Employee union Unite has called on the UK government and financial services industry to enforce legal requirements to wear face masks in bank branches, after becoming "increasingly alarmed" by the number of customers resisting compliance.

Unite said bank workers "have their health put in danger" on a daily basis and urged the sector to take a tougher line on customers who continued to visit bank branches without face coverings or to transact non-essential business.

"Such blatant disregard for bank staff, who as key workers have continued to work in branches throughout the pandemic, is completely disgraceful," Dominic Hook, Unite national officer said on Thursday.

In Britain, face coverings must be worn in indoor settings to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, unless an individual is medically exempt.

