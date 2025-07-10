Bank Of South Carolina Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.75 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Bank Of South Carolina earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.96 Mln. vs. $1.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.32 last year.

