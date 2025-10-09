Bank Of South Carolina Corporation Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.14 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.80 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $7.32 million from $6.85 million last year.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.14 Mln. vs. $1.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $7.32 Mln vs. $6.85 Mln last year.

