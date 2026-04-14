Bank Of South Carolina Corporation Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.01 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.79 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $6.87 million from $6.74 million last year.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.01 Mln. vs. $1.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $6.87 Mln vs. $6.74 Mln last year.

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