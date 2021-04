April 5 (Reuters) - Bank software provider Alkami Technology Inc said on Monday it is looking to raise up to $150 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

