Bank SEB's Q2 net profit beats expectations

Swedish bank SEB reported a smaller drop than forecast in net profit for the second quarter on Thursday and said credit losses were likely to remain at a low level for the full year.

Net profit fell to 5.84 billion Swedish crowns ($551.42 million) from a year-ago 6.57 billion, against a mean forecast of 5.51 billion in a poll of analysts on SEB's website.

($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)

