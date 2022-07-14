Bank SEB's Q2 net profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST reported a smaller drop than forecast in net profit for the second quarter on Thursday and said credit losses were likely to remain at a low level for the full year.

Net profit fell to 5.84 billion Swedish crowns ($551.42 million) from a year-ago 6.57 billion, against a mean forecast of 5.51 billion in a poll of analysts on SEB's website.

($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.