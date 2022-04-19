Bank regulator puts German unit of Turkey's Ziraat under supervision

Contributors
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it had appointed a representative to ensure the German unit of Turkey's Ziraat Bank fulfills obligations including obeying laws against money laundering.

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it had appointed a representative to ensure the German unit of Turkey's Ziraat Bank TCZIR.UL fulfills obligations including obeying laws against money laundering.

BaFin said it appointed the representative after the Frankfurt-based Ziraat Bank International AG did not obey its order to ensure its business complied with the German Money Laundering Act.

In July 2021, the regulator had said it was in talks with Ziraat Bank's German unit - which is active in financing trade between Turkey and Germany - over concerns about some loan transactions and the bank's balance sheet.

Ziraat Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More