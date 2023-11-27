Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (BKRKY) Price Target Increased by 12.48% to 18.09

The average one-year price target for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:BKRKY) has been revised to 18.09 / share. This is an increase of 12.48% from the prior estimate of 16.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.84 to a high of 18.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.30% from the latest reported closing price of 17.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKRKY is 0.47%, a decrease of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 4,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 1,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 3.91% over the last quarter.

BRWIX - AMG Managers Brandywine Fund Class I holds 1,017K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 28.51% over the last quarter.

