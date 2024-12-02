Bank of Queensland Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

The Bank of Queensland Limited successfully avoided a ‘second strike’ at its Annual General Meeting, as over 75% of shareholders approved the 2024 Remuneration Report. This outcome also meant that the conditional spill resolution was not needed. Additionally, various resolutions, including the re-election and election of directors, were passed with strong support.

