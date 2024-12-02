News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Queensland Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

December 02, 2024 — 11:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Bank of Queensland Limited successfully avoided a ‘second strike’ at its Annual General Meeting, as over 75% of shareholders approved the 2024 Remuneration Report. This outcome also meant that the conditional spill resolution was not needed. Additionally, various resolutions, including the re-election and election of directors, were passed with strong support.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKQNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.