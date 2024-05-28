News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Queensland Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

May 28, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, specifically 54,393 Performance Rights and 1,690 Deferred Award Rights, as of May 24, 2024. This move falls under an employee incentive scheme and the newly issued securities are not expected to be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKQNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.