Bank of Queensland Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, specifically 54,393 Performance Rights and 1,690 Deferred Award Rights, as of May 24, 2024. This move falls under an employee incentive scheme and the newly issued securities are not expected to be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.