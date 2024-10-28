Bank of Queensland Issues A$250M Subordinated Notes

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced the issuance of A$250 million in Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, set to mature in January 2035. These notes will serve as Tier 2 regulatory capital under Australia’s Basel III framework. The notes may convert to ordinary shares or be written off if the bank becomes non-viable.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.