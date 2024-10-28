News & Insights

Bank of Queensland Issues A$250M Subordinated Notes

October 28, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced the issuance of A$250 million in Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, set to mature in January 2035. These notes will serve as Tier 2 regulatory capital under Australia’s Basel III framework. The notes may convert to ordinary shares or be written off if the bank becomes non-viable.

