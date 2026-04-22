Markets
BKQNY

Bank Of Queensland H1 Cash Profit Declines

April 22, 2026 — 12:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Queensland (BOQ.AX) reported first half profit to equity holders of A$136 million compared to A$171 million, prior year. Diluted earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 20.1 compared to 24.8. Cash earnings after tax decreased four percent A$176 million. Cash earnings per share, in cents, was 25.3, down 4%.

For the half year ended 28 February 2026, net interest income was A$759 million compared to A$733 million, prior year. Net other operating income increased to A$76 million from A$69 million.

Shares of Bank of Queensland are trading at A$6.62, down 8.87%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKQNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.