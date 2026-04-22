Bank Of Queensland H1 Cash Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Bank of Queensland (BOQ.AX) reported first half profit to equity holders of A$136 million compared to A$171 million, prior year. Diluted earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 20.1 compared to 24.8. Cash earnings after tax decreased four percent A$176 million. Cash earnings per share, in cents, was 25.3, down 4%.

For the half year ended 28 February 2026, net interest income was A$759 million compared to A$733 million, prior year. Net other operating income increased to A$76 million from A$69 million.

Shares of Bank of Queensland are trading at A$6.62, down 8.87%.

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