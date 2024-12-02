Bank of Queensland Celebrates 150 Years with Transformation

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited marks its 150th anniversary by reporting a significant transformation towards becoming a simpler, specialist bank, focusing on digital retail and deep relationship banking. Despite challenges like elevated competition and cost inflation, BOQ achieved a statutory net profit of $285 million and stabilized its net interest margin. The bank is progressing with its strategic pillars, including a substantial digital shift and operational simplification, aiming for sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns.

