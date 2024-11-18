News & Insights

Bank of Queensland Announces New Dividend Distribution

November 18, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

The Bank of Queensland Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% securities, set at AUD 1.4817 per unit. The ex-dividend date is January 30, 2025, with the payment scheduled for February 17, 2025. This update is significant for investors tracking dividend yields and cash flow opportunities in the financial markets.

