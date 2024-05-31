Bank of Qingdao AGM Concludes with Strong Approval

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has successfully conducted its 2023 annual general meeting with high approval rates for all resolutions, including the Board and Supervisors’ reports, financial statements, profit distribution, and appointment of external auditors for 2024. Shareholders participated both on-site and online, demonstrating robust engagement and confidence in the bank’s governance. The election of directors also concluded with the selection of Mr. Zhou Yunjie as a Non-executive Director for the upcoming term.

