Bank profitability in Brazil returns to pre-pandemic levels

BRASILIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday that bank profitability in the country had returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, but said that profits could grow more slowly going forward, mentioning higher loan defaults and funding costs.

The central bank's Financial Stability Report said the banking system's return on equity (ROE) stood at 15.1% in 2021, up from 11.5% in 2020.

This was the second best result of the annual data series which started in 2014, with the highest ROE at 16.7% in 2019.

The banking system's net profit in 2021 reached 132 billion reais ($25.88 billion), the highest in the series.

"The scenario for 2022 is for weaker economic activity, lower credit growth, normalization of defaults and higher funding and operating costs. These elements represent obstacles to the evolution of profitability ahead," said the report.

Loan defaults, which were lower during the pandemic, are expected to "moderately" increase this year, the central bank said.

The central bank also said Brazil's aggressive monetary tightening to battle inflation, which has raised interest rates to 13.75% from a record low of 2% in March 2021, increases funding costs for banks but also means higher rates on new loans.

($1 = 5.0998 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres. Editing by Jane Merriman)

