Bank Princeton New Jersey (BPRN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Bank Princeton New Jersey said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Princeton New Jersey. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPRN is 0.05%, a decrease of 41.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 2,423K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Princeton New Jersey is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from its latest reported closing price of $32.84.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Princeton New Jersey is $82MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 80K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica Small holds 8K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

