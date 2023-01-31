Bank Princeton New Jersey (BPRN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Bank Princeton New Jersey said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $33.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Princeton New Jersey is $34.17. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of $33.63.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Princeton New Jersey is $82MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.96, a decrease of 5.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Princeton New Jersey. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BPRN is 0.0838%, an increase of 11.2764%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 2,659K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 463,074 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447,530 shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 322,575 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317,393 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 280,118 shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,218 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPRN by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170,560 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 158,918 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Background Information

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

