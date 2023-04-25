Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (BKPKF) Declares $3.65 Dividend

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $3.65 per share. Previously, the company paid $4.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 4, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 24.70%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKPKF is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.33% to 19,344K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.29% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is 24.13. The forecasts range from a low of 14.65 to a high of $34.51. The average price target represents an increase of 63.29% from its latest reported closing price of 14.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is 11,595MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 2,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 28.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKPKF by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKPKF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,618K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKPKF by 38.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKPKF by 42.25% over the last quarter.

JSPCX - Janus Henderson Global Allocation Fund - Conservative Class T holds 1,151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 73.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKPKF by 42.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.